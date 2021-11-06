Shoot-out at a Georgia home claims woman’s life, critically injures deputy

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigates a deadly officer-involved shooting in Jackson County.

The GBI says one woman is dead and a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputy is in critical condition.

JCSO deputies responded to a 911 call at a Hoschton, Georgia residence Friday night.

Officials say the homeowners wanted a non-resident out of the home.

Deputies arrived to encounter a woman at the front door of the residence.

The woman pulled out a firearm and pointed it towards the deputies.

GBI says the woman fired at the officers striking one of the deputies.

The other deputy shot the woman, killing her.

The GBI says the injured deputy remains in critical condition at a local trauma center.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased. The information is pending notification of the family.

The GBI continues to investigate.