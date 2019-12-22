Shooting in Lenox Mall

Atlanta Ga, (WRBL)- The Atlanta Police Department is under search for two suspects, after a shooting took place inside the Lenox Square Mall parking deck.

The shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery, when a Macy’s employee was approached by two armed men who held her at gunpoint, then shot her during the incident” according to police.

The Employee then flagged down a mall security guard after been shot in the stomach, and stated that two males tried to take her things and car keys before shooting her.

“The woman was taking to the hospital but has been released and is okay” police say.

The two suspects are still on the run, and they are between 5’5 and 5’10 in height. One wearing a cream black and yellow hoodie and the other in a light color hoodie, according to police.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call the Atlanta Police Department.