COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms Columbus’ 68th homicide this year. The victim was an unidentified male whose age is still unknown.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of Lamore St. The victim was sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. Two others were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Detectives are still on the scene. Stay with News 3 on-air and online as we work to gather more details.