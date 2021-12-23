‘Shop with a Cop’ highlights the reason for the season in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The reason for the season on full display the week before Christmas inside the Valley Wal-Mart as Chief Deputy Richard Carter with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and three precious girls went on a shopping spree during the “Shop with a Cop” event.

Chief Deputy Cater explained the rules to 13-year old Lindsay Snow, 11-year-old Zoey Snow, their little sister, eight-year-old Adele Snow, and their mother, Kayla.

“You each get $300, but you are to spend it on yourself. So, don’t shop for your mom or your grandmother or even your sisters; spend $300 on yourself,” explained Carter.

It’s was hard to tell who was more excited, Chief Deputy Carter, his wife Sheila and her friend, or the girls.

“It’s nice to see people do care,” said Lindsay.

This is the second year the Sheriff’s Office has participated in Shop with a Cop, sponsored by ACA Gives, Walmart, and other donors.

“This time of year, there is so much joy, but we can get caught up in the moment and forget there are many families out there with children who don’t have a lot as we do,” said Carter.

When Carter heard about the Snow family and their struggles, he wanted to help out.

“They have had a hard few years; their daddy, who was was a military veteran for ten years, was lost to PTSD. So, it’s been difficult. We are so very thankful we get to Shop with a Cop, and the girls get to have this experience. It brings us joy to see them so happy. We also want to honor the twenty-two Veterans a day,” said Kayla Snow.

Adele was the first to spy an iridescent hover board and place it in her cart. After that, Lindsey headed for the clothes, and Zoey found a perfect watch, cotton candy-making machine, fluffy hat, and art supplies.

“We want this to grow; my goal is in a year or two to have ten or twenty kids each out here shopping with 10 or 20 law enforcement officers. We could do a lot for the community,” said Carter.

It’s a night the girls, their family, and new friends will never forget. For more information on how you can donate to help children in our community “Shop with a Cop,” please call the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office for next year’s event.