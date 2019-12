FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 29, 2010, file photo, a consumer looks at Cyber Monday sales on her computer at her home in Palo Alto, Calif. Retailers are rolling out online deals on so-called “Cyber Monday.” But now that shoppers are online all the time anyway, the 10-year-old shopping holiday is losing some of […]

NEW YORK (AP) – This year’s Cyber Monday is retaining its title as the biggest online shopping day of the year.

That’s even though many of the same deals have been available online for weeks.

Adobe Analytics says shoppers are expected to spend a record $9.4 billion for online purchases this Cyber Monday, up about 19% from last year.

Retailers created Cyber Monday in 2005 to get people to shop online at a time when high-speed internet was rare and the iPhone didn’t exist.