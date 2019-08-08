Shots fired outside Montgomery elementary school as dads argue during student dropoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – An argument between two dads during school dropoff at Wynton M. Blount Elementary in Montgomery led to shots being fired in the school’s parking lot.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Montgomery Police Department confirmed they responded to a shots fired call around 7:26 Thursday morning at the elementary school.

“Responding units were able to come on the scene and find there were two adult males believed to be parents involved in an altercation in the drive-through line to drop off their kids. Both suspects remained on the scene and were taken into custody, a firearm was also taken from the scene,” said Sgt. Williams with Montgomery Police Department.

Investigators say it appears one dad pulled a gun and shot at the other dad after the two began arguing in the drop off line. The investigation is ongoing as MPD determines what charges will result from the incident.

Sgt. Williams says nobody was injured in the incident; there was damage to one vehicle. Montgomery Police remain at the school.

The school was placed on lockdown, while the investigation unfolded. Eventually, parents were able to pick their children up from school if they wished.

Montgomery Police say they will continue to be visible at the school and want to be clear this was not an active shooting situation.