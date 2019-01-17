Should you limit your children’s screen time?

Is there such a thing as too much screen-time for children?

According to guidance from the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health, there’s little evidence to prove that.

The report out of the United Kingdom says it’s impossible to recommend an age appropriate time limit. This flies in the face of guidance from the other organizations.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises against screen time for children younger than 18 months and only one hour per day for children ages two to five.

The American Heart Association in 2017 said screen time could even contribute to future heart disease. But experts at the Royal College say there’s not direct evidence to suggest a toxic link between screen time with heart disease, obesity, and other health issues.

The report did find that screen time could have a negative impact on sleep patterns and mental health and encouraged parents to set limits for their children, including not letting kids use tablets or other devices an hour before bedtime.