COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Gear up for changes in your First Alert Forecast as we transition from warm and dry to unsettled and wet pattern for the upcoming work week.

We start off Monday with the majority of the day warm and dry before a cold front arrives late in the evening bringing showers and storms to the the valley. A few of the storms could be a little on the stronger end as we have a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms primarily along the Interstate 85 corridor. Greatest risk for severe storms located across north Alabama and north Georgia.

This frontal boundary stalls out across the area Tuesday and Wednesday bringing scattered showers and storms to the area with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Thursday rain chances back off a bit as the boundary moves more southward, but still an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

Another cold front arrives late Friday into the upcoming weekend helping to clear us of the this pattern all while bringing cooler air back to the south.