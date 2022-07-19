COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Like yesterday, we will continue to have showers and storms after the sunsets. These storms will be weaker and bring mainly just showers.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be drier in between the two pulses of energy that have been causing storms. Though, there will still be a chance for an afternoon stray storm.

Friday, a cold front will move into Georgia bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a higher chance to see rain. The cold front won’t make its way to our area to bring cooler temperatures, so we will only drop a few degrees.

Behind the cold front is drier air for the weekend. There will be a low chance of showers, allowing outside plans to happen.

All week long, our temperatures will remain around average for both the high and the low.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern