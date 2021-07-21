Showers and storms loses its grip and we heat up for the weekend

Isolated showers and storms will continue developing across the region this afternoon and evening. High temperatures peaked into the mid-80s. Thursday there will be more breaks of sunshine getting us all into the upper 80s.

Friday and into the weekend, we will begin to dry out more and rain chances decrease to stray showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will rebound back into the lower 90’s leaving us with a hot and humid weekend ahead. rain chances will be sporadic pop-up showers and storms.

By the beginning of next week, isolated afternoon showers will return due to the strengthening of an upper ridge placing us on the side of humid gulf moisture lifting ahead of another front to our north.