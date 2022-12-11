Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Cloudy skies this morning with these clouds expected to linger throughout the rest of the day. A stray shower is possible early today, but many of us will see showers starting this afternoon. Thanks to cloud cover, we will only see temperatures reach into the lower 60s today.

Our temperatures will remain consistent for the next several days with highs staying in the mid-60s and morning lows in the low to mid-50s.

A cold front will move through the southeast Wednesday of next week. This will bring our next measurable rainfall and even possibly a rumble of thunder. We will start to see these showers move in Wednesday afternoon and last into Thursday afternoon, with the heaviest rain coming early Thursday morning. The severe weather threat will remain to our west, primarily over parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Once this cold front pushes any moisture out of our area, we will see cooler temperatures Friday morning, with lows in the 40s. We will also start to see a little bit more sunshine at the end of next week.

We will continue to see this cooling trend as we head into next Saturday, with morning temperatures dropping into the mid-30s and afternoon highs only warming into the low 50s.