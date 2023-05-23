6:15 PM Update:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Trending cooler today as many of us struggled to get out of the 60s. These scattered showers will linger throughout the night and into tomorrow morning.

By tomorrow afternoon, clouds will begin to break apart, leaving us with more pleasant conditions for the end of the day. Conditions will be breezy throughout the day tomorrow with gusts up to 20mph.

After today, temperatures will quickly rebound back into the mid-80s by Thursday . Readings will linger in the low 80s for the rest of the First Alert forecast.

Staying dry until this weekend, when a disturbance in the Atlantic could bring a few stray showers beginning Sunday afternoon.