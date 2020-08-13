Showers will increase along the cool front in this forecast

Weekend Forecast: More rain in the First Alert Forecast thanks to a slow moving front right through the weekend, which will add better coverage and knocking readings down into the upper 80s. The forecast Sunday will stabilize but most of the energy will be concentrated over central and southeast Georgia but an upper level “weak” disturbance will keep the clouds around early. Monday through Tuesday we’ll see more stable conditions. Wednesday-Friday not bad numbers with lower 90s, with a few showers and sporadic storms returning to the region.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Josephine is churning in the Tropical Atlantic and is expected to remain farther east of the Bahamas and is expected to intersect with upper-level winds and a deep trough over the Southeastern U.S. and should not pose a threat as it weakens to a depression early next week.