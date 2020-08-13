Showers will increase along the cool front in this forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weekend Forecast: More rain in the First Alert Forecast thanks to a slow moving front right through the weekend, which will add better coverage and knocking readings down into the upper 80s. The forecast Sunday will stabilize but most of the energy will be concentrated over central and southeast Georgia but an upper level “weak” disturbance will keep the clouds around early. Monday through Tuesday we’ll see more stable conditions. Wednesday-Friday not bad numbers with lower 90s, with a few showers and sporadic storms returning to the region.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Josephine is churning in the Tropical Atlantic and is expected to remain farther east of the Bahamas and is expected to intersect with upper-level winds and a deep trough over the  Southeastern U.S. and should not pose a threat as it weakens to a depression early next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 74°

Friday

89° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 74°

Saturday

87° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 72°

Sunday

92° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 92° 71°

Monday

93° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 91° 70°

Wednesday

87° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories