Sick little girl granted asylum by US border authorities in South Texas

A 7-year-old asylum-seeker waits as her mother Isabel, right, and immigration lawyer Charlene D’Cruz, left, as they figure out where they will be spending the night after being processed at the Port of Entry in Brownsville, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. The girl who is unable to contain her own waste due to a congenital illness and who had been refused entry to the United States three times has finally been allowed into the country. (AP Photo/Veronica G. Cardenas)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The lawyers for a 7-year-old Honduran girl who is gravely ill sai that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have paroled the child and her mother allowing them into the United States.

The girl, who has a perforated abdomen, had been living in a tent encampment along with 2,000 other migrants at the base of the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, across from Brownsville, Texas.

But Charlene D’Cruz of the nonprofit organization Lawyers for Good Government, said that after Border Report’s story ran yesterday on the plight of the little girl, CBP officials allowed the girl and her mother to cross into Brownsville to seek asylum in the United States.

The pair is staying at a hotel and are heading to Louisiana to seek a pediatric surgeon, D’Cruz said via phone on Wednesday afternoon.

Asylum seeker Isabel, 21, watches her 7-year-old daughter as the girl watches “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the hotel where they will be spending the night after being processed at the Port of Entry in Brownsville, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Veronica G. Cardenas)

“It was ridiculous. It was completely ridiculous because every day that child was here she could have gotten septic,” D’Cruz said.

The girl had been admitted by CBP to a hospital in Brownsville on Dec. 11, where doctors diagnosed a fistula, D’Cruz said. But then she was returned to the tent encampment where she was at risk because of the unsanitary conditions there.

D’Cruz had tried to cross with her two other times this past week but said she was turned back.

