COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Messages of solidarity are popping up around downtown Columbus. The banners include messages that read “Black lives matter” and “I can’t breathe.”

They can be found at the Pedestrian bridge near the 13th street bridge, the back side of the River Center parking garage, and under the train trusses near Dillingham Bridge.

It comes after days of protests here in the Chattahoochee Valley and across the nation.