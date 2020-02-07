Simple message with profound meaning becoming Smiths Station’s mantra

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Be kind. The message is as brilliant as it is simple. Two words, small enough to fit on a sweatshirt, with a meaning so profound it can change a school system and even an entire city for the better.

There’s a movement underway in Smiths Station to be kind to ourselves and each other. The mission began with positive signs being posted along the roadways during the first week of school – and it continued the first full week of February with Be Kind Week inside Smiths Station Schools.

“This is an important week for us, and we wanted to send a message to our kids that we love them and we care about them, and we are here for them,” said Smiths Station High School Principal Brad Cook.

Be Kind week is about connecting with peers outside friend groups.

“Basically, we came up with scenarios this week to help students interact with people they usually would not with and bring the school together and getting people to sit with and have conversations with people and share problems,” said Eli Richards.

Hundreds of students, wearing their Be Kind sweatshirts engaged in exercises meant to help them practice ways of sharing kindness with others.

“I’ve seen a lot of people open up and go sit with people they would not normally spend time with, and it has been great,” shared student Amiya Rodgers.

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland says the movement inside the schools is a part of a citywide effort to address mental health awareness.

“Here at Smiths Station, we are making a conscious decision to make sure people’s mental stability and everybody caring for everybody, and we are making an effort to care for one another,” said Mayor Bubba Copeland.

Be kind is a simple movement tackling a complex issue of mental health. Teachers are encouraging students to take it a step further and ask their friends and family one question are you okay?

” A lot of times, our kids will keep things inside and internalize, and we want them to know there is always someone here to talk to them and to help them out,” said Principal Cook.

Parents are also encouraged to participate.

” I think parents need to know kinds are facing a little more pressure than maybe they did when they were our age, and sometimes we just need to rant and have someone to listen, maybe offer advice or not, maybe just to listen,” shared Rodgers.

The Be Kind movement is spreading to other areas of east Alabama, specifically the positive signs posted along the roadway. Others have been placing similar signs around their community to make someone’s day just a little bit brighter with a simple message that they matter.