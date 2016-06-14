Simple tips to protect you from sunburns

COLUMBUS, Ga — As the temperature rises, so does the temptation to enjoy summertime activities. Before you enjoy fun in the sun, be sure you take some simple steps to guard yourself against sunburn.

First, consider the time of day you plan your outdoor activities. The sun is typically hottest between 10 am and 2 pm each day.

When outside, applying sunscreen is important. Follow the manufacturer’s directions regarding the amount and frequency of application. Children are particularly vulnerable to sunburn. If you have little ones outdoors, be sure they are covered with sunscreen and hydrated.

“We really need to make sure that our children stay hydrated and keep them from getting sunburned by using sunscreen,” says Pam Kirkland, of Georgia’s West Central Health District. “If they have a ball cap or some kind of hat they like to wear, encourage them to do that as well.”

Kirkland reminds everyone that water is the right way to go when it comes to staying hydrated. Both kids and adults should be drinking water– and plenty of it– when they are spending time out in the sun. Soft drinks and fruit juices do not adequately replenish the body.