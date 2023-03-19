TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A small single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing early Sunday afternoon on Interstate 185 near the Troup County-Harris County lane.

“We can confirm that a small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 185 Northbound near the 36-mile marker close to Harris County after the pilot reported engine failure,” a social media post from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The pilot landed safely and there were no injuries.”

The plane had an Auburn University logo on the pilot’s door. There is no word if the plane is connected to the university.

I-185 remained open as the pilot was able to get the plane on the road’s shoulder. There was some traffic congestion in that area.