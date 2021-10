COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Shortly after noon on Saturday, Oct. 23. Columbus Police and Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident on Grove Park Dr.

According to witnesses, a cab driver lost control and the vehicle plunged down a steep embankment coming to rest wedged between an apartment building and the dirt bank.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

