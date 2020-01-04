Single-vehicle crash kills Alex City woman

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A single-vehicle crash at 12:45 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, has claimed the life of an Alex City woman.

“Charlotte Smith Tuggle, 47, was killed when the 2013 GMC Yukon she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Tuggle was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Trooper Michael Carswell.

The crash occurred on Coosa County 63 near Coosa County 26, approximately 10 miles west of Alex City. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.