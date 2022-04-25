PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Traffic is being detoured on U.S. 80 due to a sinkhole. The sinkhole is in the are of U.S. 80 near Auburn Road.

Lanes on U.S. 80 westbound is shut down and eastbound is open. Officials with the Phenix City Police Department are asking everyone to avoid the area.

According to ALDOT, the sinkhole six feet deep and ten feet long, and is located at a junction box, which is where two pipes come together underground.

Official with the City of Phenix City have outlined direction for re-route as follows:

West bound traffic shall take the blue highlighted route on the above map.

West onto Opelika Rd, turn South onto Dobbs Dr, Turn East onto Auburn Rd, then turn West onto U.S. 80 E.

East Bound traffic shall take the Yellow Highlighted Route on the above map.

Turn South onto Wright Rd, Turn East onto Sandfort Rd.

At this time there is no estimate for when the road will be repaired. The re-routes will be in place until further notice.