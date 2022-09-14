COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A portion of 14th street in Downtown Columbus was been blocked off on Tuesday afternoon, due to a sinkhole. Nearly 24 hours later Columbus Water Works and the City of Columbus teamed up to make the repair.

The sinkhole was 5 to 8 feet deep and a foot wide. The short-term resolution was placing a steel plate over the hole. Public Works Director, Drale Short says the root of the issue was a broken sanitary line.

A city junction box, which houses electrical cables, was also damaged in the process.

Both issues were repaired this afternoon. The sinkhole has been filled and the roadway is back open.