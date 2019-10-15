Six suspects arrested on drug trafficking charges in Middle Georgia

ALBANY, GA (WRBL)– U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia says six suspects have been arrested on drug trafficking charges. Search warrants were executed Tuesday in Dougherty, Henry, Muscogee, and Worth Counties in the multi-agency investigation.

Among locations searched by investigators was a Muscogee County location. The search warrants were executed in the following locations:

948 South Street, Albany, Dougherty County

3 Simmons Way, Ellenwood, Henry County

204 Whitehead Drive, Albany, Dougherty County

710 Johnson Road, Apartment C, Albany, Dougherty County

1778 Nelms Road, Albany, Dougherty County

7794 Leaning Pine Court, Midland, Muscogee County

202 Glade Lane, Albany, Dougherty County

610 Johnson Road, Albany Dougherty County

101 Gurr Drive, Albany, Dougherty County

202 Pecan Street, Sylvester, Worth County

The following suspects were indicted by the September 2019 federal grand jury:

Willie Keith Ware, 32, of Albany, is charged with four counts of distribution of methamphetamine in an amount exceeding 50 grams. Ware is also charged with one count of distribution of heroin.

Jamie L. Keith, 38, Albany, is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in an amount exceeding 50 grams.

Quade’ Z. Barrett, 25, of Albany is charged with one count of distribution of MDMA.

Demarcus Cook, 37, of Sylvester, is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in an amount exceeding 50 grams. Cook is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Addy Cook, 36, of Sylvester, is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in an amount exceeding 50 grams. Cook is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Artarius Davis, 38, of Albany, is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in an amount exceeding 50 grams. Davis is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“These search warrants and indictments are part of a multi-month, multi-agency investigation,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “Our office is grateful for the strong partnership exhibited between our local, state and federal law enforcement in the Middle District of Georgia. “The case was investigated by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes’ County Sheriffs Office, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Dougherty Drug Unit, the GBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the FBI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).