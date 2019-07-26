Skate for Miracles raises funds for local Children’s Miracle Network hospital

Whether you are a pro skater or spend most of the time falling on the floor, it doesn’t matter because you are helping to give back to a wonderful cause.

“100 of the proceeds raised today will go directly back to help our kids so it’s just a really fun event where we invite everyone out to Hollywood Connection,” said Jessie Brown, Children’s Miracle Network Officer for Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation.

Kids and even adults came out to the Hollywood Connection to skate for miracles. T-shirts were made to show their support while showing their skills on the rink.

“Last year we raised a little over $3,000 so our goal is to raise $5,000 this year. All of that money will go to help us buy a new transport ambulance,” said Brown.

Falling was a battle for most of the kids.

“I have a lot,” said Markyliah Long, skater.

“I haven’t done it in a long time,” said Alaysia Forte, skater.

But after trial and error, it became a natural routine.

“I’m helping them up,” said Jaziyah Jenkins, skater.

Strapping on a pair of skates and taking laps on the floor is a great way of coming together for a miracle.

The skate-a-thon-will end tonight at 11:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Connection.