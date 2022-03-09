SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk said he broke his leg Monday, but the San Diego native is determined to return to the board even if not at “full capacity” again.

In social media posts Tuesday, the 53-year-old Hawk shared a gnarly X-ray photo of his broken femur, seen in nearly two separate pieces with several surgical screws placed nearby. Hawk said he expects his recovery to be more challenging than in the past due to the severity of the injury and his age.

“Yesterday sucked,” Hawk wrote in a tweet. “I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this broken femur recovery will take longer but I’m up for the challenge.”

Hawk, a 13-time X Games medalist and the first person ever to land a 900 aerial spin, noted that the injury comes ahead of the release of a trailer for a new HBO documentary on him called “Until The Wheels Fall Off.”

He said the documentary has “a strong focus” on the philosophy on why he continues to skate at his age.

“The answer is complicated, but ultimately it’s because I have found my sense of purpose and shaped my identity through skating, and it nourishes my mental health immensely,” Hawk wrote. “I’ve said many times that I won’t stop skating until I am physically unable.”

From landing his famous aerial tricks at the X Games to being the face (and name) behind one of the most successful sports video games of all time, there’s little Hawk hasn’t done on a skateboard.

But, he concedes, his broken leg will be a major test.

“I’ll be back… maybe not at full capacity but I resigned to that notion years ago as I approached ‘mid-life,'” Hawk said, adding a word of thanks to his family and fans “for the love and support through the years.”

The new documentary on Hawk will be released April 5 on HBO Max.