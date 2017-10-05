Skeet Shoot planned to raise funds for parents of children with CDH

AUBURN, Ala. — Every day at least four families in the United States will be devastated with the news that their unborn child has a condition that they’ve probably never heard of. 800 babies will die from it this year. It’s called a Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia.

Lily Quinn, 10, of Auburn was born with this birth defect. Her parents, Justin and Jessica were shocked and saddened at the news they received during a 28-week ultrasound. CDH causes an opening in the diaphragm. The baby’s organs can push through that opening.

“And the severity of it was that her lungs could not develop because her intestines, stomach, and part of her liver were all up in her chest cavity. We freaked out, very nervous, very scared. We did not know what the outcome was going to be,” said Justin Quinn, Lily’s father.

The Quinns went out of their insurance network so that Lily could be born at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, and have the surgery that would put her organs back where they belonged. That left them with close to a half a million dollars in medical bills. That’s why they’ve started the Sensigreen CDH Foundation. They don’t want other parents to face the financial burdens they faced seeking help for their daughter Lily.

The Sensigreen CDH Foundation is hosting its first fundraiser, a Skeet Shoot, on Thursday, October 12 at Enon Plantation in Midway, Alabama. It starts at 11 a.m.

To learn more about the Foundation and the event, http://www.sensigreen.com/cdh-foundation/events

For questions, contact Amy Wadsworth Register at 334.203.0008.