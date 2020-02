Opelika, Ala. (WRBL) – Friends and family will come together to say a final goodbye a slain Fort Valley State University student this weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 29 a Homecoming Celebration will be held for Anitra Gunn.

The celebration of Gunn’s life will take place at Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika.

The celebration will begin at 11:00 a.m. The public is invited to pay their respects.

Greater Peace Baptist Church

650 Jeter Avenue

Opelika, Alabama 36801