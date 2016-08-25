Sleep hard to come by for college students, expert offers tips

COLUMBUS, Ga. – It’s estimated that 70 percent of college students are sleep deprived.

About 20 million students are settling into a new semester across the country, including Franesa Edwards, a senior at CSU. She remembers the challenges of her freshman year trying to juggle a social life, studying, and sleeping.

“You go to sleep and you feel like you’ve only slept for five minutes because guess what, it’s time for you to get up for your 8 a.m. class in the morning,” said Edwards.

Doctor Aneesa Das is a sleep expert at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She says lack of sleep makes students more vulnerable to everything from infections to diabetes to high blood pressure. So getting a good night’s sleep should be the first lesson you learn in college and it starts with controlling light.

“We want that room cool, dark and quiet. And then when we wake up in the morning, when we have to shift our clock forward, try to get really bright lights as soon as you wake up,” said Dr. Das.

The one type of light you want to avoid at night is from electronics. Turn all screens off 30 minutes before bed and never fall asleep with a TV or computer on.

“That’s actually one of the worst things you can do because that blue light that is emitted affects our ability to fall asleep,” said Dr. Das.

Dr. Das adds pulling all-nighters should be avoided at all costs.