Photo provided by the Columbus, Georgia chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be holding a bed-building event with Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will take place at Amazing Scapes at 4306 15th Ave. in Columbus. Michael Wood, president of the Columbus chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, said volunteers will build about 40 beds that will be given to children in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“We’re going to need around 80 volunteers,” he said.

Volunteers need to be at least 12 or 13, he said, although younger children may attend with parental supervision. Volunteers don’t need any woodworking experience. Lumber, tools and instructions will be provided.

Wood said there is a high demand for beds in the area.

“We currently have somewhere in the neighborhood of 140 requested beds,” he said.

Wood said it is preferred for volunteers to work the entire time from 8 a.m. to noon rather than coming and going as they please.

“They can register on the day of the event, but we prefer for them to register ahead so that we have an idea of how many,” he said.

Click here to register for this event.