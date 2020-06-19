Sliding into Waterville USA for Destination Gulf Coast

GULF SHORES, AL (WFNA) – Looking for the best stay-cation adventures for you and your family?

This week, Tori Blackmon takes you to Waterville USA in Gulf Shores for Destination Gulf Coast!













Have you considered a family fun day filled with water slides and a lazy river?

Tori spoke with the general manager of Waterville USA, John Turberville to find out his favorite ride and all of the park’s best attractions.





TORI: What is your favorite ride here at the park? JOHN: I have lots of favorites at the park. The Dune Racer always a fun one because you get to race your friends and your family. TORI: How are ya’ll dealing with the social distancing at Waterville? What are some things ya’ll have put in place to keep families safe this summer?



JOHN: We’ve made marks all over every place you have to stand in line…. it’s six feet apart. We have our employees instructed to tell people to stay at least six feet apart if you are not with that family. We have sanitation all over the place and hand sanitizer next to our sunscreen. TORI: Alright, well I am such a fan of Waterville. I’ve been a fan my whole life! I’m local to the Gulf Coast, so I know some of the areas around here… like the lazy river and the wave pool. What are other attractions on the property that locals can check out? JOHN: We have lots of exciting things to do here at Waterville USA, it’s hard to pick one! There’s the Flowrider, the go-kart track, we even have 36 holes of mini-golf up in the front park! TORI: Where can locals go to find tickets to Waterville USA? JOHN: They can go online to buy their tickets at WatervilleUSA.com, or they can purchase them on site. We have at least five registers open every morning, so it’s pretty easy to get in and there’s never a long wait!

To create even more of a splash, Waterville is giving away BIG PRIZES! Details below on how to register for a chance to win FREE admission for a family of four to Waterville USA!

