Small dog rescued after 3 days in drain pipe at California university

by: KTLA Digital Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

  • The Santa Barbara County Fire Department posted this photo of Sophie and firefighters on Instagram on July 16, 2020.
  • The Santa Barbara County Fire Department posted this photo on July 16, 2020 of Sophie in a drain pipe on the UC Santa Barbara campus.
  • The Santa Barbara County Fire Department posted this photo on Instagram on July 16, 2020 showing firefighters' rescue of a dog on the UC Santa Barbara campus.
  • The Santa Barbara County Fire Department posted this photo of Sophie and firefighters on Instagram on July 16, 2020.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Firefighters rescued a small dog who had been stuck in a drain pipe on the UC Santa Barbara campus for three days, officials said.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department shared photos of their rescue of 2-year-old Sophie on Thursday.

The 10- to 15-pound dog had been missing for about a month from her home, which is about five minutes away, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli told KEYT in Santa Barbara.

How Sophie ended up in the 18-inch pipe remains a mystery, but the fire department said the dog was spotted in the area earlier in the week.

It took crews about 20 minutes to retrieve Sophie using a hose to coax her to the surface, according to fire officials.

