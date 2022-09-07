SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The Smiths Station community is celebrating after the local high school football team won over a 7A team this past weekend.

Here’s what coach Mike Glisson has to say on the victory’s impact.

“It means the world. That’s a big win for our kids, our coaches, our community, everything. It’s great for the school system. Brought a lot of pride. And I’m just glad for the guys. They’ve been through so much adversity in the last two years with COVID and then the, you know, COVID protocols and then not being able to practice them, able to practice losing the whole season.” Smiths Station High School Football Coach Mike Glisson

The win hasn’t just touched the football team – it’s also made an impression on Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.

So maybe we get in our stride back now and I’m very proud of all the coaches and the players. A lot of emotions involved. He’s a great guy. Coach Glisson is a great guy. Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland

