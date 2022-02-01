Smiths Station and D.A.V. launch services for veterans in government center

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL ) — The city of Smiths Station partnered with Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) to launch services for veterans at the government center. The addition comes in response to the growing veteran population in Smiths Station.

Prior to the launch, disabled veterans made the trek to Phenix City for D.A.V. services. This new satellite office is offering its services at zero cost to all generations of veterans and their families.

William Epps, the commander for DAV Chapter 66 says it will be a one-stop station; as veterans come to the government center to pay their property taxes or pick up tags, they can also work with the D.A.V. on everything from disability compensation benefits to accessing their military service and medical records.

Being a veteran living here in Smiths Station, I know that there’s a heavy population here and there’s a need for it. We just hope that the veterans will come out and support us and we do the best that we can to get their claims. Commander for Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 66 Phenix City

The new service will be available on Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern time. To schedule an appointment, call (334)-448-2454.

Located at: 2336 Lee Road 430 Smiths Station, AL 36877