Smiths Station dedicates clock tower to “timeless” first mayor

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Smiths Station dedicated a new clock tower to the community’s beloved first mayor.

LaFaye Dellinger served as Mayor from the City’s incorporation in 2001 until 2016. When the city was officially incorporated in 2001, she defeated two other candidates to become the first-ever mayor of Smiths Station.

The clock tower was installed at the Smiths Station Government center to honor her leadership and impact on the community.

Ms. Dellinger’s daughter Melissa Gauntt successfully applied for a grant from the Alabama Power Foundation last year for this project, which nearly covered the entire cost of the project. Later this year, the City’s Historical Commission will launch a fundraiser to help purchase benches to place on both sides of the clock tower.

Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill attended the event and says the clock symbolizes Dellinger’s leadership.

“The time that she spent in service at Smiths Station was time she always knew was well invested…. because it was for the future,” Merrill said.

Bubba Copeland, Smiths Station’s current mayor and Dellinger’s successor, helped to cut the ribbon with the former mayor.

“I’ve known her my whole life. She’s a timeless person if you ever get to meet her and she’s just a wonderful person. She worked hard for the city and it’s an honor to be able to dedicate this clock to her.”

Dellinger also celebrated her birthday at the dedication ceremony; she was surrounded by friends, family and her dear Smiths Station community.