Smiths Station High School closed Monday because of pipe bust, major flooding

SMITHS STATION, Ala. – Smiths Station High School officials are officially closing school for students Monday, October 17. A weekend pipe bust caused extreme flooding inside the school, which now faces massive cleanup efforts.

The high school tells News 3 students will not have to report for classes. However, teachers must report at their normal time. The high school adds that teachers can dress casually, as they will most likely help in the cleanup.

The flooding only affects Smiths Station High School. No other schools are affected by the flooding. Stay with News 3 for continuing coverage and updates on this story.