Smiths Station High School graduation date changes for possible inclement weather

Smiths Station High School has changed their graduation date for the possibility of inclement weather.

According the high school’s Facebook page, instead of Friday, May 25 the graduation will now be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m. ET at the Columbus Civic Center.

Smiths Station High School principal says your graduate will be receiving 14 tickets at graduation practice which will be Friday, May 25 at 8 a.m. ET. If all 14 tickets are not going to be utilized, please feel free to disperse among fellow classmates who may need more tickets.

The Civic Center’s doors will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 26 for graduation and will be streamed by PNN via the internet and CTV BEAM on channel 7.