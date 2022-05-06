SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A teacher at Smiths Station high school has been arrested after allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of a female student during school.

On Thursday May 5th 2022, Lee County Sheriff’s school resource deputies were made aware a teacher at Smiths Station High School was taking inappropriate photos of a female student during school hours.

SRO deputies contacted the teacher, 60-year-old David Edward Gregory of Opelika and evidence obtained by investigators resulted in Gregory being charged with 1 count Voyeurism First Degree which is a class “C” felony.

Gregory was booked at the Lee County Detention Center on the evening of May 5th and released after posting bond later that night.

The investigation is on-going and additional charges are probable. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriffs Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)