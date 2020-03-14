Smiths Station man arrested after allegedly robbing LaGrange Taco Bell worker through drive through

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) – LaGrange Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed a Taco Bell worker at gun point in the drive through.

37-year-old Travis Barnes, of Smiths Station, has been charged with Armed Robbery.

Police say on Friday around 8:25 p.m. officers dispatched to Taco Bell in the 300 block of New Franklin Road, in reference to a panic alarm.

Officers were told the employee working the drive through window had been robbed at gun point and the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe which was captured on Taco Bell surveillance cameras.

With the assistance of the Lee County Sheriff Office the suspect vehicle was located at a residence in Smith Station, Alabama.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case please contact Crime Stoppers or the LaGrange Police Department.