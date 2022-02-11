Smiths Station man arrested in AT&T copper wire theft, ½ mile of cable shielding recovered

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Smiths Station man faces numerous charges after investigators linked him to the theft of more than 100 feet of AT&T cable stolen from the 700 block of Lee Road 430 in Smiths Station. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are anticipated. In addition, investigators are trying to determine if the theft in Smiths Station is linked to similar thefts of copper wire that disrupted AT&T services to a Georgia hospital and Georgia detention center, along with countless private homes in Alabama and Georgia.

Lee County investigators say on February 2nd, AT&T reported a theft in the 700 block of Lee Rd. 430 in the Smiths area of Lee County. The power poles were damaged, and more than 100 feet of cable valued at approximately $2,500.00 was stolen. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells News 3 investigators obtained evidence linking the crime to 38-year-old Michael Moyer of Smiths Station. Multiple search warrants were obtained in Lee County and Elmore County in Wetumpka, Alabama, where detectives located approximately ½ mile of cable shielding only used by AT&T to cover their copper wire. Investigators also discovered a saw and other equipment investigators believe Moyer used in the theft.

“Investigators also found that Moyer sold more than 1000 pounds of copper to multiple scrap metal businesses in Alabama and Georgia within the past several months,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

On February 9th, 2022, Lee County Investigators obtained a warrant for Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree for Moyer. Elmore County Sheriff’s investigators assisted Lee County Investigators in locating Moyer in a residence in the 100 Block of Cross Street in Wetumpka, the target of one of the search warrants. Moyer was arrested by Elmore County Investigators on drug charges and was taken to the Elmore County Jail. Moyer awaits extradition to the Lee County Jail, and other Lee County Charges are expected.

Over the past few years, Lee County investigators say AT&T has reported numerous thefts involving wire cuts from power poles in Lee County and other surrounding counties in Alabama and Georgia. AT&T estimates about 3 miles of the cable has been stolen, valued at more than $200,000.00. According to AT&T, the theft of the line disrupted services to multiple businesses, homes, a hospital, and a prison.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). The case remains under investigation. However, sheriff Jones does anticipate making additional arrests in the case.