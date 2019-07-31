Smiths station man fights to remove tattered U.S. flag

A Smiths Station man is on a mission to remove a United States flag that is in poor condition.



The tattered U.S. flag stands on a private grave site on Ingersoll Drive and 11th Avenue in Phenix City. Drivers have passed by the cemetery seeing the condition of the flag. It eventually caught the attention of a concerned citizen.

News 3 spoke with Thomas Worthy who says every time he goes to work, it’s disturbing to look at.

So far he has tried contacting city officials, as well as the American Legion, and the Chattahoochee Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

“I was raised to respect the country and the flag especially to our veterans and when I see something like this I think it’s a disrespect to the country and those that fought for our country to make us free,” says Thomas Worthy, Smiths Station resident.

The Phenix City Manager’s office contacted the family who owns the cemetery. They told city officials they will address the problem.