Smiths Station Mayor, city workers, teachers and students “Git Up” for back to school

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Smiths Station City leaders, school teachers, and students are doing the two-step in a hilarious video, celebrating the start of the school year.

The Git Up Challenge featuring Blanco Brown’s catchy tune is spreading across the country. Smiths Station decided to join in on the fun.

Mayor Copeland is sporting some spiffy overalls in the video while dancing with city employees, teachers, students, and cheerleaders in the edited video montage.

“It was an idea of our Parks and Recreation Department Director Jason Stewart. He wanted to draw attention to our Parks and Rec. Department. It was also a way to welcome the kids back to school and had a little fun,” Mayor Bubba Copeland told News 3.

The video also highlights a new photo/video contest sponsored by the Smiths Station Department of Parks and Recreation.

Stewart is asking families to take pictures or videos of their kids at the Smiths Station City signs along Hwy 280. Then, between August 8th and 17th, you are asked to post them on the Smiths Station Parks and Recreation Facebook page using #ssparksandrec. Four winners will be chosen. Prizes include a free T-ball, soccer, football or softball registration for the fall season.