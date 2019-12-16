Smiths Station Not One More group working to combat suicide during Holiday season

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Positive signs are once again popping up all over Smiths Station in effort to combat suicide and depression among teens and adults during the Holiday season.

At first, the signs were a way of addressing teen suicide from a group of Smiths Station High School coaches, students and the city’s mayor who work under the motto “Smiths Station Not One More.”

“The signs are going back out tonight (Monday) to remind our adult friends, that they are not alone during the holiday season. The Holiday season is the number one time for adult suicide and we want to do what we can to prevent one more! #notonemore #smithsstation,” shared Mayor Bubba Copeland.

There have been four suicides in Smiths Station since January, all by young people.

“Being with this group has really opened my eyes to a lot of things and It makes me feel like I have people to lean on,” says the leader of the group, Taylor Verbowski.

The group was once a secret society of people who planted positivity signs around the community in response to the suicides. They decided to do everything they could to prevent another one.

“We just wanted to create a group so everyone can grieve how they want to,” said Renekia Mercer, a senior at Smiths Station High School.

Verbowski lost her best friend Lexi Webb to suicide

“Lexi was my best friend since second-grade, so it was really hard going through that. Lexi was such a popular person and very loved and everyone looked up to her, the boys wanted to be as strong as her and the girls wanted to look as good as her. A lot of people carry their own weight with them,” Verbowski replied.

The group is on a mission to make sure no one else has to go through life alone.

“This group is a call to action for our community,” says Matt Stonebreaker, Head Coach of the Softball team at Smiths Station. “That’s one good thing about these young people and the opportunity that I have to be apart of their group. It kinds of gives me a sense of purpose and an opportunity to know that we’re doing what we can do to prevent more folks from feeling that same hurt and that emptiness.”