Smiths Station, Ala. (WRBL) – A motor vehicle crash claimed the life of 14-year-old Jackson Stringfellow early Sunday morning. The crash

occurred near the intersection of LR179 and LR246 at approximately 4:00 AM CT. Stringfellow was rushed to Piedmont Midtown Hospital for medical attention, where he later succumbed to his injuries around 5:30 AM CT.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). No further details have been released at this time, and it is unclear whether any other individuals were involved in the crash.