The family of legendary rapper and television personality Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his grandson.
Snoop Dogg’s son Corde Broadus shared video on his Instagram with 13-month-old daughter Elleven giving her baby brother a kiss.
The family has not disclosed the infant’s cause of death.
Snoop Dogg has not made a comment in reference to the tragedy.
- It’s ‘a unity of effort’ searching for migrants in Big Bend, Border Patrol official says
- Snoop Dogg’s newborn grandson dies at just 10 days old
- Nestlé launches $17 “luxury” KitKat bar
- A view from the top: Border Report tours with CBP’s Air and Marine Operations
- House OKs task force to combat opioid trafficking in US
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now