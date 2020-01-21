Snowman statue missing from downtown Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Gatlinburg says its been days since a local celebrity was last seen in town.
A snowman statue has been missing from his typical spot on a Gatlinburg bench for over three days, the city said Tuesday. ‘Hal’ stands 5’5″ tall and weighs 100 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Gatlinburg Police Department.
LATEST STORIES:
- Historic Trump impeachment trial begins Wednesday — but Senate must agree how to do it first
- Ralston Towers residents meet with the Housing Authority of Columbus to begin relocation process
- Senate continues lengthy debate over rules for impeachment trial
- Backatcha: Thunberg returns Trump’s climate jibe
- Senators blast McConnell as impeachment trial begins