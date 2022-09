COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local Elvis Presley impersonator stopped by the WRBL studios on Friday to promote a weekend concert on the Columbus State University campus.

Jeff Golden was the winner of the Alabama Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest and also is an Elvis Presley Enterprise’s World Top 10 Elvis Tribute artist.

He is performing Saturday night at 8 p.m.

For more information on the concert and to purchase tickets, go to this link.