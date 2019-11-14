SOA Watch protest returns to Fort Benning gate; Columbus police unsure how many will show up

After a four-year absence, the protest against Fort Benning’s training of Latin American forces will return to Columbus this weekend.

SOA Watch has scheduled a three-day protest that will culminate with a “Walk of Peace” outside the gate at Fort Benning Road.

This was an annual event in Columbus that drew thousands to the city to protest the School of the Americas (SOA), which was later renamed the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, or WHINSEC.

SOA Watch has pulled two demonstration permits for the weekend near the Benning Road gate. On Friday night there will be a gathering on the sidewalk and will not impact access to the road, Columbus Police Lt. Lance Deaton said.

On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a portion of Fort Benning Road will be close, Deaton said.

Police do not know how many protesters to prepare for, Deaton said. They could be as few as a 100 or as many as a couple of thousand, Deaton said.

At its peak, the SOA Watch protest drew more than 20,000 people. Columbus police are uncertain how many people will attend the 30th anniversary of the event.

The Benning Road gate is being voluntarily closed by post officials beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday. It will remain closed through the event on Sunday.



The final Soldier Marathon will be run on Saturday. The gate closure should not impact the marathon, Deaton said.

Fort Benning’s spokesperson Ben Garrett released this statement: