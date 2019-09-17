Social media threat involving shooting at Russell Co. Middle School under investigation

RUSSELL CO., Ala. (WRBL) – A social media threat to shoot up a Russell County school is under investigation.

School system leaders say those involved have been identified and threat is not perceived as creditable.

Monday night the Russell Co. School System shared a statement about the incident on their Facebook page:

“This announcement is to let you know that the Russell County School District Administration is aware of a social media post on the Neighborhood Watch Facebook page referencing a possible shooting at Russell County Middle School. Our Safety Director and School Resource Officers have investigated the matter and identified students attached to the threat. Administration is in collaboration with the Russell County Sheriff Department. At this time, there is no indication that the threat is creditable. Please be assured that student safety is top priority. We will continue to enforce safety precautions in order to maintain a school climate that is safe and conducive to learning. Thank you for your support and concern.”

News 3 spoke with Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor late Monday night. Taylor wants to assure families keeping their kids safe is a top priority for his office.

“We have been working hard with the school to make sure every student is safe. I feel like we have a handle on this situation at the time,” said Sheriff Taylor.

At this point it’s not clear if any arrests are anticipated. News 3 will keep you updated.