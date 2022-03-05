AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Whether it’s Twitter, TikTok or Instagram, people from across the globe are able to see footage from the frontlines of Ukraine at their fingertips. This is a war where people are getting updates in real time from real people in the middle of the conflict. According to professors from Auburn University’s Department of Political Science, social media is a powerful tool in shaping global perception about the war.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin is cracking down on his country’s remaining independent media outlets. This week, Russia’s parliament passed a law criminalizing outlets that spread information opposing the state’s narrative on the war.

However, Ukraine seems to be winning the “information war” both at home and across the globe. Images of fathers leaving their families at the border and returning to the frontlines to fight; couples exchanging vows only to grab guns to defend their country together… these stories shared via social media are shaping the narrative of the conflict.

“I think that when you generate sympathy overseas, that has a direct effect on the concrete support you receive,” says Dr. Peter White, an assistant professor in Auburn University’s Department of Political Science.” For example, if voters in Western democracies like the United States, like Germany, like the United Kingdom see what is happening in Ukraine, in particular see it through Ukrainian eyes, they’re very much likely to put pressure on their own governments to support the Ukrainians.”

People are now using creative ways to work around the restrictions. Google and TripAdvisor have now disabled restaurant reviews in Russia after people flooded the sites with protests against the Russian invasion.

“Whatever information we can get into Russia, whether it’s from radio signals, satellite imagery, any sort of social media that might be able to sneak through the censors,” says Dr. Matthew Clary, a senior lecturer in Auburn’s Department of Political Science. “Russia, they’re banning all these things, but their control is not as good as, say, North Korea or China. They’re kind of new to cutting off the media and access to the internet. This is a new style of authoritarianism, and they’re not particularly great at it. So there are going to be ways for us to get in.”

Russia’s restrictions may impact how Russians perceive the war right now, but as Dr. White says, information always has a way of getting out.

“Russians who are only getting their information through state-controlled media have a very sort of inaccurate view of how the conflict is going,” says Dr. White. “Not to be blunt, but the body bags start to come home. I think there was a very historically powerful movement during the Chechen War in the 1990s of soldiers’ mothers who were very agonized over the fate that their conscripted 18 and 19 year old sons were experiencing. So I think that things like that will be very hard for the Russian government to keep a lid on.”

The U.S. State Department released a statement this week about the media crackdown in Russia, condemning Putin’s actions.