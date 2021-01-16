Solar farm coming to Stewart County, bringing over 300 jobs

STEWART COUNTY, Ga.(WRBL)- Silicon Ranch, a Nashville-based solar-energy corporation, will install a solar farm on about 1,400 acres of land in Stewart County.

Silicon Ranch is coming to Lumpkin, Ga., where they will fund the installation of the Lumpkin Solar Farm. Silicon Ranch will also own and operate the solar farm. Construction of the farm is set to take place immediately and is expected to be completed in late 2021.

Solar farms provide a lot of jobs such as construction, which will bring over 300 jobs opportunies to Stewart County. These jobs will be available throughout the rest of 2021, once the power is turned on at the farm these jobs will no longer be available. Those who choose to work the temporary jobs at the solar panel will be able to gain experience and find a long-term job working on a solar farm. City Manager Mac Moye says this is a great opportunity for those in the community.

“It’s pretty extraordinary, we have one industry that employs a lot of people, the impact is just incredible upon the county. People have wanted jobs, we certainly are aware of the need for jobs here and these jobs are good-paying jobs. People are eager, if I could say one thing about it, people want to work,” Moye said.

Moye believes the solar farm will have a huge impact on Lumpkin, Ga., possibly allowing other companies to provide jobs within the small town. The city manger says development and growth and is happening all around the town and now that development and growth is happening inside of Lumpkin.

‘It’s going to be enormous, its happened in Early County, it’s happening right now in Clay County, it’s happening in Terrell County. The local businesses are just thriving from the activity that surrounds the construction, it’s pretty phenomenal,” Moye said.